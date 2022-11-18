20,000 Shares in Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxxinity

In other Vaxxinity news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 33,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $82,773.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,583,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,477. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 22,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $53,023.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,476,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,081,216.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 33,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $82,773.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,583,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,785 shares of company stock worth $196,380. Company insiders own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity Stock Performance

About Vaxxinity

VAXX opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

