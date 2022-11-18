22,645 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 82,597 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.82 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

