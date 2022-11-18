2,501 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $167.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.41.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

