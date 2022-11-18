272 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $287.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.73.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.