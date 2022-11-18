27,718 Shares in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Canon by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Canon by 40.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canon in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Canon by 156.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Canon Trading Up 0.4 %

About Canon

NYSE:CAJ opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.40.

(Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.