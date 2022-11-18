2,996 Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $193.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.22 and its 200 day moving average is $208.67. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $144.72 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Further Reading

