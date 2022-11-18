3,009 Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.19.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
