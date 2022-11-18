4,553 Shares in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.

