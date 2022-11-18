4,743 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.0 %

DINO opened at $65.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,353. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

