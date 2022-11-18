4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 369,487 shares.The stock last traded at $19.35 and had previously closed at $18.69.
FDMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $725.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.46.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
