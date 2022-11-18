6,028 Shares in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3,976.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $47.03.

