8,512 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,171.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 137,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 126,975 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 367.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 37,820 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 367,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 151,729 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

