AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Up 2.2%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $156.64 and last traded at $156.44. Approximately 47,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,381,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $269.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

