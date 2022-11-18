Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($4.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.54) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.96). The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACHV. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Up 5.1 %

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $2.27 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 73.6% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 130,624 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

