Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Raised by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.73. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

