Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Holdings Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

