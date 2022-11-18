Aditya Dutt Sells 6,000 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.8 %

ESNT opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.