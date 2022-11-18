AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADTH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on AdTheorent to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

ADTH stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. AdTheorent has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $164.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AdTheorent by 1,078.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

