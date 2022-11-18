Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 37,066 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $77.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,243 shares of company stock worth $37,140,656. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

