Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 135,340 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,340 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 5.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $20,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $908,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 167.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17,210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYU opened at $111.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $99.69 and a 52 week high of $127.59.

