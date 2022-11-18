Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,194 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Snap-on worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap-on by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Snap-on by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after purchasing an additional 142,711 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $26,820,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Snap-on by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $234.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.13 and a 200-day moving average of $215.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

