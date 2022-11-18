Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 2,360.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887,325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 5.47% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $18,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,093,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $22,711,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $12,167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 476,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $6,883,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

