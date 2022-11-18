Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sempra by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,232,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 64.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 89.9% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $154.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

