Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $17.11 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.