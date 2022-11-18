Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $17.80 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,649,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 4,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 124,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Allstate by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 138,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $134.61 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.54.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

