Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $18.53 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,073 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $112.91 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

