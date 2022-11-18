Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $19.37 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after acquiring an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,260 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 697.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 145,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 127,112 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $67.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

