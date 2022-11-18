Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $19.75 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $19,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.42.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

