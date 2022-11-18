Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Announces Dividend

MET stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

