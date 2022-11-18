Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $20,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $87.71.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

