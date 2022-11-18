Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,801 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,992,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,889,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 347.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $173.68 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.30 and a 200 day moving average of $168.21.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

