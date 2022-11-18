Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 639,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.