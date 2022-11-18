Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,436 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,824,000 after purchasing an additional 103,763 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 624.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,249 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in McKesson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Dividend Announcement

NYSE MCK opened at $366.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.03. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $215.27 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

