Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,896 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $19,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47.

