Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.91% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,981,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,875,000 after acquiring an additional 735,592 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 380,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

