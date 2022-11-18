Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.36% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $18,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 269.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,915.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $198.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.97. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

