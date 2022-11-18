Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 154,564 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,564 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10.

