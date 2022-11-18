Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 166,706 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.62% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $90.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.71. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $110.21.

