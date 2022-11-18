Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 24,545 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.65% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $20,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.8% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 644,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,304,000 after buying an additional 443,161 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 404,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 149,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,321 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3,024.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 96,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 93,136 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,425,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $67.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

