Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 624,966 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,966 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after buying an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,416,000.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $26.91 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

