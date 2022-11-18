Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,007 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $20,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $158.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.46.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.