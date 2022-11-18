Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 499 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,754 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $192.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.51 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $192.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

