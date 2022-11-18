Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,063 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Intrepid Potash worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $35.77 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $121.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $482.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

