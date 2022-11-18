Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 138.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Shares of PBA opened at $35.11 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

