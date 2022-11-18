Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,080 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 348,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

BCAT opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

(Get Rating)

–

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.