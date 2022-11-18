Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

In related news, Director David P. Blom acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.