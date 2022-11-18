Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of PetMed Express worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 434,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 27,413 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 14.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 29.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1,821.0% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 150,069 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $19.16 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $403.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

