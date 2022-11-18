Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of OSI Systems worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $67,985.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,595.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $67,985.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,595.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $2,117,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

