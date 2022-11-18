Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.26. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

