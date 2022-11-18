Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,851 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in American Airlines Group by 158.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.95 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Cowen reduced their target price on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Melius started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

